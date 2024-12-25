Open Menu

On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis Launches Holy Jubilee Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM

On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis launches holy Jubilee year

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pope Francis opened the "Holy Door" of St Peter's Basilica on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, launching the Jubilee year of Catholic celebrations set to draw more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has recently been suffering from a cold, was pushed up to the huge, ornate bronze door in a wheelchair and knocked on it, before the doors opened and he went through as the bells of the Vatican basilica rang out.

Over the next 12 months, Catholic pilgrims will pass through the door -- which is normally bricked up -- by tradition benefiting from a "plenary indulgence", a type of forgiveness for their sins.

The ceremony was attended by cardinals and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni among others, while thousands of people gathered outside in St Peter's Square watching on big screens.

"It's my first time in Rome and for me, to be here at the Vatican, I feel already blessed," said Lisbeth Dembele, a 52-year-old French tourist visiting St Peter's Square earlier.

Pope Francis was then set to preside over the Christmas Eve mass in St Peter's, before delivering his traditional Christmas Day blessing, Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world), at midday on Wednesday.

The motto of the Jubilee is "Pilgrims of Hope", and the Argentine pontiff is expected to repeat his calls for peace in a world riven by conflict, particularly in the middle East.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Christmas Rome Middle East Bronze From Million

Recent Stories

UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

10 minutes ago
 148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

34 minutes ago
 Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

43 minutes ago
 AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accid ..

AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident

43 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmi ..

NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause

43 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day mo ..

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally

46 minutes ago
AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 1 ..

AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday

45 minutes ago
 03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange ..

03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

45 minutes ago
 El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal min ..

El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining

45 minutes ago
 Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: D ..

Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC

45 minutes ago
 Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his bir ..

Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

45 minutes ago
 Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir ..

Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World