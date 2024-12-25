On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis launches holy Jubilee year

(@FahadShabbir)

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pope Francis opened the "Holy Door" of St Peter's Basilica on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, launching the Jubilee year of Catholic celebrations set to draw more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has recently been suffering from a cold, was pushed up to the huge, ornate bronze door in a wheelchair and knocked on it, before the doors opened and he went through as the bells of the Vatican basilica rang out.

Over the next 12 months, Catholic pilgrims will pass through the door -- which is normally bricked up -- by tradition benefiting from a "plenary indulgence", a type of forgiveness for their sins.

The ceremony was attended by cardinals and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni among others, while thousands of people gathered outside in St Peter's Square watching on big screens.

"It's my first time in Rome and for me, to be here at the Vatican, I feel already blessed," said Lisbeth Dembele, a 52-year-old French tourist visiting St Peter's Square earlier.

Pope Francis was then set to preside over the Christmas Eve mass in St Peter's, before delivering his traditional Christmas Day blessing, Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world), at midday on Wednesday.

The motto of the Jubilee is "Pilgrims of Hope", and the Argentine pontiff is expected to repeat his calls for peace in a world riven by conflict, particularly in the middle East.