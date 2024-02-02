On Course For Power, UK's Labour Prepares For A Quick Change
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) If the main opposition Labour party wins the next UK general election as opinion polls indicate, then a familiar sight will appear outside the prime minister's official residence the next day: removal vans.
The overnight transition, unique in major Western democracies, contrasts with the roughly two months' preparation for an incoming US administration and around 10 days for a new French president.
But if Labour defeats the governing Conservatives by a majority at this year's nationwide vote, its leader Keir Starmer will replace Rishi Sunak inside 10 Downing Street within hours.
The UK's politically neutral 500,000-strong civil service, satirized in the hit 1980s British sitcom "Yes Minister", will immediately find itself working for new government ministers with new priorities.
Key to the quick changeover are so-called "access talks" between the opposition party and senior civil servants, which occur in the run-up to an election.
Tory leader Sunak recently gave Labour permission to commence these discussions with mandarins in Whitehall -- the catch-all term for the civil service -- and they are due to start imminently.
"They're important because they're the only opportunity before the election for opposition politicians to privately share their thinking and their ideas with the civil service government machine," former civil servant Alex Thomas told AFP.
They are also a chance for civil servants to inform future ministers and their advisers about any operational issues they may encounter at the department they might soon lead.
"It's an opportunity for people to build a working relationship," added Thomas, who was involved in access talks before the 2017 election when he worked in the office of the cabinet secretary, the head of the civil service.
