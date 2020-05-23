On Eid al-Fitr:Al-Othaimeen Urges People to Show Optimism, Joy and Confidence in Allah’s Providence and Mercy

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the Muslim Ummah on Eid al-Fitr for 1441 Hijri, praying for Allah to bestow His bounteous blessings and mercy on the wider Muslim community

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the Muslim Ummah on Eid al-Fitr for 1441 Hijri, praying for Allah to bestow His bounteous blessings and mercy on the wider Muslim community.

The OIC Secretary General sent his warmest Eid al-Fitr wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chair of the Islamic Summit, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may God protect them, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

He also offered his heartfelt congratulations to their Majesties, Royal Highnesses and Excellencies the leaders of the OIC Member States.

“We are celebrating the joyous feasting of Eid al-Fitr amid growing concern over the difficult conditions Muslims and the world at large are going through due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Dr Al-Othaimeen, turning to Allah to grant the broader Muslim community and all humanity salvation and refuge from the deadly outbreak of coronavirus and to bring life back to normal.



Further, the Secretary General urged people to show optimism, joy and confidence at all times, emphasizing that trust in Allah should be so great that one should not become disturbed under any circumstances, especially with the global effort and humanity’s determination to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Al-Othaimeen expressed hope for peace and security to prevail for the common good of the OIC region and the world as a whole, and for the culture of non-violence and anti-extremism to be promoted, to put an end to hatemongering and terrorism and to save the lives of innocent people.