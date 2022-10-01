On International Day of Older Persons: Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha calls on Member States to Provide Opportunities and Enhance Resilience in Face of Shocks

On the International Day of Older Persons celebrated each year by the international community on October 1st, by a resolution issued by the General Assembly on 14 December 1990

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 OCT, 2022) On the International Day of Older Persons celebrated each year by the international community on October 1st, by a resolution issued by the General Assembly on 14 December 1990, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), H.E.

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, called on Member States and the international community to join forces to provide opportunities for the older persons and enhance their resilience to the challenges they face in a changing world, with a view to building societies where justice and equality prevail among all generations.

The Secretary-General affirmed that the OIC realizes that providing protection to the elderly is important to promoting society’s welfare.

In fact, the OIC resolutions have always stressed that the social dimension is key to achieving sustainable development through investing in social protection. Also, the 1st session of the Ministerial Conference on Social Development, held in Istanbul in 2019, adopted the OIC Strategy on the Elderly.

In this context, the Secretary-General urged Member States to support the elderly, enhance their conditions and provide a supportive environment for them, while benefiting from their experiences, activating their role within their communities, and promoting best practices in dealing with them.

He also called on the OIC relevant organs and institutions and partner institutions to support the efforts of Member States in this regard.