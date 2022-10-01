UrduPoint.com

On International Day Of Older Persons: Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha Calls On Member States To Provide Opportunities And Enhance Resilience In Face Of Shocks

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 04:25 PM

On International Day of Older Persons: Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha calls on Member States to Provide Opportunities and Enhance Resilience in Face of Shocks

On the International Day of Older Persons celebrated each year by the international community on October 1st, by a resolution issued by the General Assembly on 14 December 1990

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 OCT, 2022) On the International Day of Older Persons celebrated each year by the international community on October 1st, by a resolution issued by the General Assembly on 14 December 1990, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), H.E.

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, called on Member States and the international community to join forces to provide opportunities for the older persons and enhance their resilience to the challenges they face in a changing world, with a view to building societies where justice and equality prevail among all generations.
The Secretary-General affirmed that the OIC realizes that providing protection to the elderly is important to promoting society’s welfare.

In fact, the OIC resolutions have always stressed that the social dimension is key to achieving sustainable development through investing in social protection. Also, the 1st session of the Ministerial Conference on Social Development, held in Istanbul in 2019, adopted the OIC Strategy on the Elderly.
In this context, the Secretary-General urged Member States to support the elderly, enhance their conditions and provide a supportive environment for them, while benefiting from their experiences, activating their role within their communities, and promoting best practices in dealing with them.

He also called on the OIC relevant organs and institutions and partner institutions to support the efforts of Member States in this regard.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World Istanbul October December 2019 All From Best OIC

Recent Stories

TECNO Launched the First-Ever Color Changing Camon ..

TECNO Launched the First-Ever Color Changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothe ..

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothes brands

2 hours ago
 China announces over $90mln assistance so far for ..

China announces over $90mln assistance so far for Pakistan: Nong Rong

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

4 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

4 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.