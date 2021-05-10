On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals to Promote Humanitarian Principles and Calls for Peace and Tolerance

On the occasion of the celebration of the International Humanitarian Law Day, on May 9th, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) recalls the importance to respect the humanitarian principles and rules as they represent the best means to protect civilians

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) On the occasion of the celebration of the International Humanitarian Law Day, on May 9th, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) recalls the importance to respect the humanitarian principles and rules as they represent the best means to protect civilians.

By establishing this International Day through its Resolution N°1/42-ICHAD adopted in Kuwait during the 42nd Session of its CFM, the OIC marks its deep commitment in strengthening the humanitarian will. The OIC requests also “its Member States to utilize this day to carry out activities helping to promote the rules of international humanitarian law”.

Moreover, the OIC seizes this opportunity to invite all the communities to cultivate values of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and the acceptation of others in our societies and taking concrete actions to strengthen IHL and its related Islamic provisions.