Open Menu

On International Youth Day: OIC Secretary-General Highlights Efforts Of Member States And OIC Organs In Supporting Resilience Among Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

On International Youth Day: OIC Secretary-General Highlights Efforts of Member States and OIC Organs in Supporting Resilience among Youth

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023) On 12th August, the world celebrates the International Youth Day every year, in order to mobilize and encourage political will on issues related to youth, value the capabilities of young people to adapt and overcome the challenges they face, and strengthen their role in monitoring the progress made in the field of implementing policies and programs in relation to building youth capacities and enhancing their participation in decision-making, implementation and evaluation.
On this occasion, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr.

Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his congratulations to youth all over the world, especially youth in the OIC Member States. He also appreciated the efforts made by the Member States and the initiatives launched by the concerned organs and institutions of the OIC in order to enhance the adaptation and resilience of youth in the Muslim world.

The Secretary-General noted that youth can be a force for development if they are provided with the information and opportunities they need.


The Secretary-General indicated that with the aim of raising the level of representation on youth and sports issues in the OIC system, the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in September 2022, and the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Nouakchott decided to transform the Youth Unit of the General Secretariat into the Department of Youth and Sports.
The Secretary-General called on the OIC Member States and their concerned bodies to provide the necessary support to the Department of Youth and Sports in order to carry out the tasks entrusted to it.

The Secretary-General also called for concerted efforts to implement the resolutions issued by the OIC in the field of youth empowerment, as well as activating the OIC Youth Strategy to contribute to achieving the goals of the OIC in this field.
It should be noted that the theme for celebrating International Youth Day 2023 is: "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World".

Related Topics

World Sports Young Nouakchott Progress Saudi Arabia August September Muslim All OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

12 minutes ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

18 minutes ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

18 minutes ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

47 minutes ago
 Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

1 hour ago
Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

1 hour ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

1 hour ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

1 hour ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

1 hour ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

2 hours ago
 President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From World