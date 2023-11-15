On one Ohio campus, young voters split on 2024 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Columbus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Emily Horace, Kate Koennecke and Raiden Sipes still don't know who will get their votes in next year's White House race -- but the university students know their ballots could be pivotal, and say they are taking the choice seriously.

In the 2020 contest pitting then-incumbent Donald Trump against Joe Biden, young voters helped put the Democrat in the Oval Office. But for 2024, early indications are not looking good for a repeat, activists and Democratic Party strategists warn.

The 80-year-old Biden, whose poll numbers are dismal, could lose a significant proportion of the youth vote.