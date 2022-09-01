UrduPoint.com

On Risky Mission, UN Team Reaches Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 06:45 PM

On risky mission, UN team reaches Ukraine nuclear plant

UN inspectors arrived at a Russian-held nuclear plant in southern Ukraine Thursday despite an early shelling attack, as the ICRC warned the consequences of a strike on the facility could be "catastrophic".

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :UN inspectors arrived at a Russian-held nuclear plant in southern Ukraine Thursday despite an early shelling attack, as the ICRC warned the consequences of a strike on the facility could be "catastrophic".

After crossing the frontline into Russian-held territory, the 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reached the facility around 3:00 pm, the agency said on Twitter.

"IAEA's support and assistance mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) led by Director General Rafael Grossi has just arrived at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to conduct indispensable nuclear safety and security and safeguards activities," it said.

Wearing bright blue flak jackets and helmets, they had vowed to press ahead to reach Europe's biggest nuclear facility despite early-morning shelling in the area that forced the closure of one of its six reactors.

Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear agency, said it was "the second time in 10 days" that Russian shelling had forced the closure of a reactor.

It said the plant's emergency protection system kicked in shortly before 5:00 am (0200 GMT), shutting reactor five, "due to another (Russian) mortar shelling" and that a backup power supply "was damaged" in the attack.

The area around the plant, which lies on the southern banks of the Dnipro River, has suffered repeated shelling, with both sides blaming the other, sparking global concern over the risk of an accident.

Related Topics

Accident Attack United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Twitter Nuclear Zaporizhzhya From

Recent Stories

IAEA Mission's Goal Protection of ZNPP From Nuclea ..

IAEA Mission's Goal Protection of ZNPP From Nuclear Accident - Grossi

2 minutes ago
 More Than 7Mln Refugees From Ukraine Arrived in Eu ..

More Than 7Mln Refugees From Ukraine Arrived in Europe Since February 24 - UNHCR

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to be a toy in anyone's hand ..

Pakistan doesn't want to be a toy in anyone's hands: President

3 minutes ago
 Spain Plans Cutting Gas Tax From October to Ease E ..

Spain Plans Cutting Gas Tax From October to Ease Energy Price Impact

3 minutes ago
 JI continues relief activities for flood victims: ..

JI continues relief activities for flood victims: Sirajul Haq

3 minutes ago
 EU watchdog approves first Omicron jabs

EU watchdog approves first Omicron jabs

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.