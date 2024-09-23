Open Menu

On Saudi National Day, Pakistan Embassy Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger Strategic Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its 94th National Day on Monday, the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh reaffirmed its commitment to deepening the strategic partnership with the Kingdom.

On the occasion, the embassy released a special video tribute in Arabic to honor the leadership and people of the Kingdom and reiterated Pakistan's resolve to working together towards regional peace, development, and prosperity.

This gesture is a testament to the deep-rooted, historic, and strategic ties shared by Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the embassy said in a press release.

In the video, the embassy highlighted the enduring brotherly relations between the two nations, which are based on mutual respect, shared cultural values, and cooperation in various sectors.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have consistently supported each other on regional and international platforms, strengthening their bond as trusted allies, it said.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq emphasized the significance of this occasion, stating: "On this remarkable day, we celebrate not only the achievements of the Kingdom but also the cherished and unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. We wish continued peace, prosperity, and progress for the leadership and people of this great nation."

The tribute video also underscored the shared vision for a prosperous future, building on decades of cooperation in trade, defense, education, and culture.

