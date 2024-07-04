Open Menu

On SCO Sidelines, PM Shehbaz Interacts With World Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 06:15 PM

On SCO sidelines, PM Shehbaz interacts with world leaders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday interacted with world leaders as they gathered here in the capital city of Kazakhstan to attend the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday interacted with world leaders as they gathered here in the capital city of Kazakhstan to attend the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister interacted with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and discussed regional and international matters.

He also had an interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus, and discussed bilateral and other matters of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also joined the participating leaders to sign the declaration at the conclusion of the summit that was held under the title “Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity,” and attended by leaders from Pakistan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, India and others.

