On The Horizon? Wave Of Momentum For High Seas Treaty
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A treaty to protect the high seas will not come to life by the time the UN Oceans Conference opens in June, but persistence by member states has nudged the landmark pact towards enactment.
Adopted in June 2023 after years of exhausting negotiations, the pact aims to protect marine habitats vital to humanity but threatened by pollution in vast waters beyond any national jurisdiction.
It now has 113 signatories, but just 21 have ratified it.
After the past two weeks of United Nations meetings in New York -- with the conspicuous absence of the United States -- negotiators came "one step closer to shaping the institutional backbone" of the agreement, said Nichola Clark of the Pew Charitable Trusts after the first preparatory commission for the treaty's entry into force.
However, as the treaty can only take effect 120 days after the 60th ratification, there is no chance of its enactment happening before the UN Oceans Conference gathers in Nice, France on June 9-13.
Experts now hope the 60-ratification threshold can be reached by June so the treaty can still take effect this year.
The Nice summit will feature dozens of heads of state and will be preceded by a conference bringing together 2,000 scientists from around 100 countries.
A special ceremony in Nice on June 9 will serve as "a unique opportunity to reaffirm our collective political commitment" to the treaty's implementation, French delegation head Sandrine Barbier said.
In a sign of growing enthusiasm, the opening preparatory commission moved more quickly than expected through discussions on multiple issues, including formulation of a system to exchange information between the parties.
- 'Exciting progress' -
There was "a lot of love in the room" for the treaty during the preparatory meetings, High Seas Alliance director Rebecca Hubbard told AFP, describing the text as "one of our best opportunities to deliver action to protect the ocean."
And beyond the technical elements, said Pew's Clark, "there's been some exciting progress and movement" on the issue of marine protected areas that are emblematic of the treaty.
Overall enthusiasm was dampened however by the absence of the United States -- which had signed on to the treaty under Joe Biden's administration but did not ratify it -- and a shock announcement by Donald Trump on a major, controversial issue for the oceans: deep-sea mining.
On Thursday, the US president opened the door to commercial extraction of rare earth minerals from the ocean floor, including in international waters, bypassing the jurisdiction of the International Seabed Authority, of which Washington is not a member.
Trump's executive order "is an insult to multilateralism and a slap in the face to all the countries and millions of people around the world who oppose this dangerous industry," said Arlo Hemphill, project lead on Greenpeace USA's campaign to stop deep-sea mining.
"This is a clear sign that the US will no longer be a global leader on protecting the oceans, which support all life on this planet."
Governments worldwide have put forward a goal to protect 30 percent of the world's land and ocean by 2030.
Recent Stories
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
More Stories From World
-
Huge crowds flock to Vatican for Pope Francis's funeral1 minute ago
-
Iran, US to hold new round of high-level nuclear talks1 minute ago
-
On the horizon? Wave of momentum for high seas treaty1 minute ago
-
Canada votes in election upended by Trump threats31 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 4 dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike31 minutes ago
-
FBI arrests Wisconsin judge for shielding undocumented migrant1 hour ago
-
T'Wolves hold off Lakers despite James, Magic and Bucks win1 hour ago
-
Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake1 hour ago
-
Francis's funeral to be grand farewell to 'pope of the poor'1 hour ago
-
Santa Maria Maggiore basilica: Pope Francis's final resting place1 hour ago
-
Pope Francis's funeral: what happens when?1 hour ago
-
Maligned by Trump, White House reporters hold subdued annual gala2 hours ago