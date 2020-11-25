On the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women: Al-Othaimeen Urges for Measures to Protect Women

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of All Forms of Violence against Women (25 November), the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, urged the OIC Member States to continue taking the necessary measures and actions in this regard, especially in light of the global escalation of the phenomenon of domestic violence, as one of the social repercussions of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19)

As a result of the necessary precautionary measures taken by countries, including lockdown and home quarantine for long periods, families' income has been adversely affected and the economic situation has deteriorated, a matter that led to increased tension and psychological pressure.

Out of the need to address the growing cases of violence against women, the Secretary General called on Member States to pay attention to enacting laws necessary to protect women and to take the necessary procedural and security measures to eliminate such cases in the societies of the Muslim world because of their negative impact on the development and prosperity of society.

Al-Othaimeen also stressed that this issue should be among the primary concerns of Member States through intensifying efforts to strengthen national policies and procedures against domestic violence and violence against women, and to strengthen the work of national community institutions working in this field in order to be able to play their role in eliminating cases of violence.



The Secretary General indicated that the commemoration of the International Day to Combat All Forms of Violence against Women this year comes at a time when the OIC celebrates the operationalization of the Women Development Organization, headquartered in the Arab Republic of Egypt, as the first specialized organ of the OIC concerned with women affairs, advancing their status and building their capacities in Member States.

One of the most important issues that this organization will take care of is to follow up the implementation and development of the OIC Plan of Action for the Advancement of Women in the Member States (OPAAW), whose priorities include combating violence against women.

It is worth noting that the first session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Women Development Organization was held virtually on 21-22 October 2020, and was hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt in coordination with the OIC General Secretariat.