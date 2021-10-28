UrduPoint.com

On The Nose: Spain's Covid Recovered Fight To Regain Smell

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:42 PM

On the nose: Spain's Covid recovered fight to regain smell

At a hospital in Spain, a doctor holds a test tube under Encarna Oviedo's nose to see if she can smell anything -- a full 18 months after she had Covid

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :At a hospital in Spain, a doctor holds a test tube under Encarna Oviedo's nose to see if she can smell anything -- a full 18 months after she had Covid.

"Honey, vanilla, chocolate or cinnamon?" he asks her in the smell unit at the Mutua Terrassa Hospital northwest of Barcelona.

"Vanilla?" the 66-year-old replies, her tone unsure.

Oviedo is one of an estimated half a million people who lost their sense of smell in Spain after contracting the virus.

She caught a mild case of Covid-19 in March 2020 as the virus overtook the country, which soon became one of the hardest hit in Europe.

Doctors are trying to help Oviedo and others to regain the sense through "smell training", a long and slow process that involves sniffing different odours over a period of months to retrain the brain to recognise different smells.

"Loss of sense of smell affects around 70 percent of patients who had Covid," says Joaquim Mullol who heads up a smell clinic in Barcelona's Hospital Clinic.

A quarter of all people who have lost their smell because of Covid do not fully recover it long after falling ill, he added.

- 'Everything smelled burnt' - Oviedo is one of around 90 people, mostly "long Covid" patients, who have been treated for loss of smell at the Mutua Terrassa clinic since it opened in February.

After a first assessment, they begin a four-month rehabilitation programme, which involves a weekly session with a therapist who helps patients to try to identify odours.

Oviedo finished the programme earlier this year and returns to the smell clinic periodically to see if there has been any improvement.

But so far there has been no change.

"I would like to be the way I was before, that I could come home and be able to say how nice my house smells," she says.

She now showers more often since she can't tell if she has body odour.

For others who lost their smell after catching the virus, when it comes back, it's not quite right.

"I started to find that everything smelled burnt, like my nose was over a deep fryer," said Cristina Valdivia, who got sick in March 2020 and lost her smell completely for three months.

After endless anguish and several specialist consultations, she went to the Hospital Clinic where she was diagnosed with parosmia, a distorted perception of smell.

It was a common diagnosis for recovering Covid patients, and she was told she would have to undergo therapy to fix her sense of smell.

- Depression, weight loss - Twice a day Valdivia sticks her nose into six boxes of different odours, taking in their smells to try to regenerate her olfactory connections.

She has regained the ability to smell some things such as citrus fruits but others remain elusive.

"Coffee is dreadful, it is a mix between gasoline and something that is rotting," Valdivia, 47, says.

Patients say lack of smell complicates their daily lives more than people imagine.

Valdivia misses the smell of her son. But odours from others register as vile for her.

"If I hug my mother-in-law, my mother, the smell is horrible... it's hard to deal with all of this," she says.

Mullol said loss of sense of smell triggers depression and weight loss in some patients.

"The nose allows us to smell what we eat, what we drink, to connect with the outside world," he said.

"We detect things that can be dangerous, like gas, spoiled food. When we remove that, the person is cut off from the world."

Related Topics

World Europe Doctor Valdivia Nice Oviedo Barcelona Spain Turkish Lira February March Gas 2020 All From Weight Million Depression

Recent Stories

LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention cas ..

LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention case

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of Abu Dhabi po ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of Abu Dhabi powerboat racing and jet ski tea ..

9 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 2,111 more COVID-19 cases, 358,412 ..

S.Korea reports 2,111 more COVID-19 cases, 358,412 in total

3 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 40,096 CO ..

Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 40,096 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 Russia-Belarus Supreme State Council to Convene on ..

Russia-Belarus Supreme State Council to Convene on November 4 - Lukashenko

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.