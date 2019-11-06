UrduPoint.com
On The Occasion Of The 102nd Anniversary Of The Balfour Declaration: OIC Renews Commitment To Supporting Palestinian People’s Legitimate Rights

On the Occasion of the 102nd Anniversary of the Balfour Declaration: OIC Renews Commitment to Supporting Palestinian People’s Legitimate Rights

The 2nd of November 2019 marks the 102nd anniversary of the Balfour Declaration for the establishment of a national home for the Jews on the land of Palestine

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019) The 2nd of November 2019 marks the 102nd anniversary of the Balfour Declaration for the establishment of a national home for the Jews on the land of Palestine.
The declaration’s serious fallouts represented the onset of a horrendous and full-scale tragedy for the Palestinian people, as a result of the emergence of the Israeli occupation state and the ensuing policies of killings, coercive displacement, ethnic cleansing, settlements, land grab, demolition of properties and denial of the Palestinian people’s legitimate national rights.
On the occasion of this sad anniversary which continues to represent an open wound in the world conscience and a setback for the world values of freedom and justice, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) renews its unfailing commitment to support the struggle of the Palestinian people for their legitimate rights and for their just cause.


The OIC calls on the international community to shoulder its historic, legal and political responsibility and enable the Palestinian people to regain their inalienable rights including their right to return and to establish their own independent state on the June 1967 borders with Eastern Al-Quds/Jerusalem as its capital.

