Open Menu

On The Occasion Of The Commemoration Of The International Day Of Disabled Persons, The OIC Secretary-General Calls On Member States To Enhance Their Role In Social Justice And Social Security

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 04:22 PM

On the Occasion of the Commemoration of the International Day of Disabled Persons, the OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Enhance their Role in Social Justice and Social Security

The international community is commemorating the International Day of Disabled Persons today, an annual event observed on 3 December since 1992, pursuant to a United Nations resolution aimed at intensifying efforts to integrate disabled persons into the society, to understand their issues, and to raise societal awareness about those issues

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The international community is commemorating the International Day of Disabled Persons today, an annual event observed on 3 December since 1992, pursuant to a United Nations resolution aimed at intensifying efforts to integrate disabled persons into the society, to understand their issues, and to raise societal awareness about those issues.

On this occasion, the OIC Secretary-General, H. E. Mr Hiseein Brahim Taha, called on Member States, relevant OIC institutions, and international and non-governmental organizations to intensify their efforts to achieve social justice for disabled persons by implementing resolutions and policies adopted in this regard and coming up with programs to support disabled persons and strengthen awareness activities to ease their integration into their societies.

The OIC ministerial conference on social development held in the Arab Republic of Egypt in June 2023 adopted resolutions supporting disabled persons. These resolutions encouraged Member States to exchange experiences on integrating and rehabilitating disabled persons in the Member States.

The Secretary-General highlighted the difficult humanitarian situation being experienced by the Palestinian people in general and the disabled ones among them, in particular, arising from the killing of innocent children, women, elderly, disabled, and youth and also repression, violence, destruction of health, cultural, sport and services infrastructure.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange Egypt June December Women Event From Arab OIC

Recent Stories

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

3 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

5 hours ago
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From World