On US Election Day, Trump Says He Feels 'very Good' About Chances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:43 PM

President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory as the US election opened Tuesday, predicting that he would register big victories in key states such as Florida and Arizona

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory as the US election opened Tuesday, predicting that he would register big victories in key states such as Florida and Arizona.

"We feel very good," a hoarse-voiced Trump told Fox news in a phone interview. "I think we'll have victory.

" Trump said he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the election.

"We think we are winning Texas very big. We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big," he said.

"I think we are going to do very well in North Carolina. I think we are going to do well in Pennsylvania. We think we are doing very well everywhere."

