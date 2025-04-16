Onana Faces Date With Destiny As Man Utd Chase Lyon Win
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Andre Onana faces a potentially make-or-break match for his Manchester United career against Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday as the English giants battle to keep their season alive.
The Cameroon international goalkeeper made himself the main talking point ahead of the first leg of the quarter-final in France, which ended in a 2-2 draw, boldly claiming United were "way better" than their opponents.
That prompted a salty reply from former United midfielder Nemanja Matic, now with Lyon, who labelled him "one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history".
Onana was given a hostile reception by fans in France and his words came back to haunt him when he was at fault for both of the goals United conceded.
United manager Ruben Amorim dropped him for Sunday's trip to Newcastle, bringing in back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, but the game ended in a 4-1 defeat, with the Turkey international at fault for the fourth goal.
Amorim now has a potentially season-defining decision to make -- does he bring Onana back in or pick Bayindir again?
The stakes are high. Defeat at Old Trafford would effectively end United's season, with nothing left to play for in the Premier League.
Victory would keep them on track to win the Europa League, which would be a passport into the lucrative Champions League for next season.
United, with Erik ten Hag then at the helm, paid around £47 million ($62 million) to sign Onana from Inter Milan in 2023 as a replacement for David de Gea.
Ten Hag, who had previously worked with the goalkeeper at Ajax, talked up his ball-playing skills.
The 29-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance with his glove work during his time at Old Trafford and has occasionally demonstrated his ability with the ball at his feet.
But he has lacked consistency and has developed an unwanted reputation as a calamity 'keeper.
