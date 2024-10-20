Open Menu

Once Bursting With Life, South Beirut Gutted By Israeli Bombs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Once bursting with life, south Beirut gutted by Israeli bombs

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Just a month ago, south Beirut's bustling streets were packed with traffic, families strolling about and youths in cafes, but now silence dominates the abandoned Hezbollah bastion, interrupted only by the sound of Israeli bombs.

Escalating Israeli attacks since late September, after nearly a year of low-intensity cross-border exchanges, have reduced much of the Lebanese capital's once densely-packed southern suburbs to rubble and sent many of its residents fleeing.

Braving the smell of rotting flesh that reeks from razed buildings, a few young men stood guard, dressed in black civilian clothes and occasionally driving around the ruins on their motorbikes.

They observed the odd car and the handful of displaced residents who came on foot, hastily checking on their apartments or collecting some belongings before heading back to safety.

"The young people told me not to stay too long because drones were constantly flying over and could strike at any time," said 32-year-old Mohammed, on a brief visit home to get more clothes.

Giving his first name only for security concerns, he said he first left on September 27, days into Israel's intense air campaign on Lebanon.

That day, massive Israeli strikes killed Hezbollah's elusive leader Hassan Nasrallah in the heart of the fighters group's south Beirut stronghold, toppling several apartment buildings and spreading fear of even greater violence.

"We left in a hurry and thought we would never see our house again," said Mohammed, adding that his neighbours had also fled.

The building was still standing, but many others have been damaged or destroyed.

Related Topics

Israel Visit Car Traffic Young Beirut Lebanon September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

21 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

21 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

21 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

21 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

22 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

22 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

22 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

22 hours ago

More Stories From World