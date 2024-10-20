Once bursting with life, south Beirut gutted by Israeli bombs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Just a month ago, south Beirut's bustling streets were packed with traffic, families strolling about and youths in cafes, but now silence dominates the abandoned Hezbollah bastion, interrupted only by the sound of Israeli bombs.

Escalating Israeli attacks since late September, after nearly a year of low-intensity cross-border exchanges, have reduced much of the Lebanese capital's once densely-packed southern suburbs to rubble and sent many of its residents fleeing.

Braving the smell of rotting flesh that reeks from razed buildings, a few young men stood guard, dressed in black civilian clothes and occasionally driving around the ruins on their motorbikes.

They observed the odd car and the handful of displaced residents who came on foot, hastily checking on their apartments or collecting some belongings before heading back to safety.

"The young people told me not to stay too long because drones were constantly flying over and could strike at any time," said 32-year-old Mohammed, on a brief visit home to get more clothes.

Giving his first name only for security concerns, he said he first left on September 27, days into Israel's intense air campaign on Lebanon.

That day, massive Israeli strikes killed Hezbollah's elusive leader Hassan Nasrallah in the heart of the fighters group's south Beirut stronghold, toppling several apartment buildings and spreading fear of even greater violence.

"We left in a hurry and thought we would never see our house again," said Mohammed, adding that his neighbours had also fled.

The building was still standing, but many others have been damaged or destroyed.