Once-dying Mexican River Delta Slowly Nursed Back To Life
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Laguna Grande, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In a drought-hit Mexican border region at the center of growing competition with the United States for water, conservationists are working to bring a once-dying river delta back to life.
On a stretch of the Colorado River, which on the Mexican side of the frontier is mostly a dry riverbed, native cottonwood and willow trees have been planted in place of invasive shrubs.
It is the fruit of two decades of work by environmentalists along the lower part of the river from the US-Mexican border to the upper estuary of the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.
"If we give a little water and care to certain sections of the river, we can recover environments that had already been completely lost," said Enrique Villegas, director of the Colorado River Delta program at the Sonoran Institute, a US-Mexican civil society group.
The Colorado starts in the Rocky Mountains and winds its way through the southwestern United States, feeding cities and farmland along the way.
By the time it crosses into Mexico most of its water has already been consumed.
What is left is diverted to supply border cities like Tijuana and to irrigate agricultural land.
It means Tijuana and nearby areas are at the mercy of how much snow falls in the Rockies, said Marco Antonio Samaniego, an expert at the Autonomous University of Baja California.
"We don't live off what rains in Tijuana. We live off what snows in those mountains," he said, adding that several years of below-average precipitation had reduced reservoir levels in the United States.
Growing competition for resources sparked a recent diplomatic row when the United States refused Mexico's request for water due to shortfalls in sharing by its southern neighbor under a decades-old treaty.
"The basis of all the problems," Villegas said, is that "there is more water distributed among all the users of the Colorado River than actually exists."
Recent Stories
China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener
UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..
Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3
UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts
Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025
Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..
Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..
More Stories From World
-
Once-dying Mexican river delta slowly nursed back to life2 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks open 1.66% higher after previous day's collapse dan/dhc32 minutes ago
-
South Korea sets new presidential election for June 352 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges integration of advanced technologies to UN peacekeeping to enhance effectiveness2 hours ago
-
In first call, DPM/FM Dar discusses key issues with top US diplomat Rubio, including tariffs2 hours ago
-
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air2 hours ago
-
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan plan to increase trade turnover to $2 bln3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz Parliament speaker meets with president of Uzbekistan3 hours ago
-
New local gov’t code, electoral system needed before holding municipal elections: President Kais S ..3 hours ago
-
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air4 hours ago
-
200 firefighters battle major Paris inferno4 hours ago