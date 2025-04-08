Once-dying Mexican River Delta Slowly Nursed Back To Life
Laguna Grande, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In a drought-hit Mexican border region at the center of growing competition with the United States for water, conservationists are working to bring a once-dying river delta back to life.
On a stretch of the Colorado River, which on the Mexican side of the frontier is mostly a dry riverbed, native cottonwood and willow trees have been planted in place of invasive shrubs.
It is the fruit of two decades of work by environmentalists along the lower part of the river from the US-Mexican border to the upper estuary of the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.
"If we give a little water and care to certain sections of the river, we can recover environments that had already been completely lost," said Enrique Villegas, director of the Colorado River Delta program at the Sonoran Institute, a US-Mexican civil society group.
The Colorado starts in the Rocky Mountains and winds its way through the southwestern United States, feeding cities and farmland along the way.
By the time it crosses into Mexico most of its water has already been consumed.
What is left is diverted to supply border cities like Tijuana and to irrigate agricultural land.
It means Tijuana and nearby areas are at the mercy of how much snow falls in the Rockies, said Marco Antonio Samaniego, an expert at the Autonomous University of Baja California.
"We don't live off what rains in Tijuana. We live off what snows in those mountains," he said, adding that several years of below-average precipitation had reduced reservoir levels in the United States.
Growing competition for resources sparked a recent diplomatic row when the United States refused Mexico's request for water due to shortfalls in sharing by its southern neighbor under a decades-old treaty.
"The basis of all the problems," Villegas said, is that "there is more water distributed among all the users of the Colorado River than actually exists."
