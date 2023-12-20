Once the enemy, majestic condor wins hearts of Colombian farmers

Cerrito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A group of condors rip into the carcass of a calf at the top of a Colombian mountain which rises 4,200 metres above sea level.

Their meal is a peace offering from local ranchers working to improve their relationship with the world's largest bird of prey, dubbed the King of the Andes.

"It's a bird that, when you see it flying, is so beautiful," said Diana Bautista, of the white-collared creature with a wingspan that can reach up to three metres, tipped by fingerlike feathers.

In the mountainous northeastern municipality of Cerrito where she lives, the condor has not always been looked upon fondly.

Up until a few years ago, villagers would leave out poisoned carrion or shoot at them to scare off the scavenger seen as a threat to their livestock.

A group of 19 families living high up in the moorlands of the Andes, a unique mountain ecosystem, in 2019 formed the ACAMCO association to protect and boost appreciation of the bird.

Now, residents have learned to build pens to protect their most vulnerable livestock, and platforms in the mountains where they leave carrion for the winged giants.

The community initiative is aimed at "protecting and learning about" the bird, which "attracts a lot of people" and could also have an economic benefit for the region, said Andrea Florez, from ACAMCO.

"We must not believe all the bad things that are said about the condor," said Bautista.

"Not everyone is lucky enough to have this bird in their country (...) we must love it."