'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' Wins Golden Globe as Best Comedy or Musical

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' won the Golden Globe award as the best musical or comedy.

"Congratulations to Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) - Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy," the Golden Globe Awards wrote on Twitter.

The movie bested "Dolemite Is My Name" by Craig Brewer, "Jojo Rabbit" by Taika Waititi, "Knives Out" by Rian Johnson and "Rocketman" by Dexter Fletcher.