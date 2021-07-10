One Additional Body Found in Florida Building Collapse, Death Toll Rises to 79 - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) One additional body has been recovered in the rubble from the Surfside condominium building collapse, raising the total number of dead in the incident to 79, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press conference.

"Today we recovered another victim," Cava said on Friday evening. "The total number of confirmed deaths is now 79."

Cava said the bodies of 61 residents who lived in the apartment building are still missing.

The tragedy in Surfside occurred on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed.