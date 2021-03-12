KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) One Afghan soldier was injured in a car bomb blast that suicide attackers staged in the central province of Maidan Wardak, the ministry of interior said on Friday.

"Two suicide attackers staged a car bomb blast close to a special force base in Maidan Wardak," the ministry said, adding that a soldier was injured.

The attack was followed by clashes between the special forces and the Taliban radical movement, a source told Sputnik.