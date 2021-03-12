UrduPoint.com
One Afghan Soldier Injured In Suicide Car Bomb Blast In Country's Center - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

One Afghan Soldier Injured in Suicide Car Bomb Blast in Country's Center - Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) One Afghan soldier was injured in a car bomb blast that suicide attackers staged in the central province of Maidan Wardak, the ministry of interior said on Friday.

"Two suicide attackers staged a car bomb blast close to a special force base in Maidan Wardak," the ministry said, adding that a soldier was injured.

The attack was followed by clashes between the special forces and the Taliban radical movement, a source told Sputnik.

More Stories From World

