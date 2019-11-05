UrduPoint.com
One Afghan Soldier Killed, Three Injured In Bomb Blast In Southeastern Afghanistan - Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:11 PM

One Afghan Soldier Killed, Three Injured in Bomb Blast in Southeastern Afghanistan - Army

At least one Afghan serviceman has been killed and three others injured in a bomb explosion in Khost, the largest city in the southeastern part of the country, a spokesman for the 1st Brigade of the Afghan National Army told Sputnik on Tuesday

At least one Afghan serviceman has been killed and three others injured in a bomb explosion in Khost, the largest city in the southeastern part of the country, a spokesman for the 1st Brigade of the Afghan National Army told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The explosion took place ..

. near Sabzi Mandawi [area] in Khost city this morning and killed one soldier from the Afghan National Army and injured three others," he said.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack but gave different casualty numbers. According to the group, the bomb blast killed four Afghan soldiers and wounded three others.

