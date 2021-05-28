One Azerbaijani Serviceman Injured in Shelling on Border With Armenia - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

One Azerbaijani serviceman was injured in a shelling of Azerbaijani military positions in the Nakhchivan enclave bordering Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) One Azerbaijani serviceman was injured in a shelling of Azerbaijani military positions in the Nakhchivan enclave bordering Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On the night of May 27-28, our positions in the vicinity of the Ashagy Buzgov settlement in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Babak region came under fire of the Armenian armed forces .

.. As a result, serviceman Muradov Elkhan Ilham oglu sustained a shoulder injury. Our injured soldier immediately received initial care and was hospitalized. There is no threat to the life of our serviceman," the ministry said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.