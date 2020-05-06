One Billion People With Disabilities Worldwide Among Hardest Hit by COVID-19 - UN Chief

One billion people living with disabilities worldwide have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the implementation of their basic rights has deteriorated in light of the health crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said

"The COVID-19 crisis is affecting every aspect of our societies ... Today, I would like to highlight how the pandemic is affecting the world's 1 billion people with disabilities. Even under normal circumstances, persons with disabilities are less likely to access education, healthcare and income opportunities or participate in the community ... The pandemic is intensifying these inequalities and producing new threats. ... People with disabilities are among the hardest hit by COVID-19.

They face a lack of accessible public health information, significant barriers to implementing basic hygiene measures, and inaccessible health facilities," Guterres said in a statement.

The UN chief noted the necessity of guaranteeing the implementation of the rights of people with disabilities, in particular, regarding their access to medical care, and urged governments worldwide to focus on these people in the fight against the pandemic.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 3.6 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus across the globe and more than 257,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.