One billion threatened by cholera: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :One billion people in 43 countries are at risk of cholera -- a "pandemic killing the poor" -- despite prevention and treatment being relatively straightforward, the United Nations warned on Friday.

The UN branded the outlook bleak, saying it did not have the resources to fight the outbreaks, and the longer it took to start waging the battle, the worse the situation would get.

Between the World Health Organization and the children's agency UNICEF, the UN is seeking $640 million to fight the infectious disease, warning of a "cholera catastrophe" if action is not ramped up immediately.

"WHO estimates that a billion people across 43 countries are at risk of cholera," said Henry Gray, the UN health agency's incident manager for the global cholera response.

So far this year, 24 countries have reported cholera outbreaks, compared to 15 by mid-May last year.

Countries that are not usually affected by cholera are being affected and case fatality rates are far exceeding the typical one in 100.

Gray blamed the rise in cases on poverty, conflict and climate change, as well as the population displacements they trigger, which take people away from safer sources of food and water, and from medical support.

"With the increase in the number of countries affected by cholera, the resources that were available for prevention and response are more thinly spread," he told a media briefing.