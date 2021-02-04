UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Can Hardly Imagine Leak From Wuhan Institute Of Virology - Russian Expert In WHO Team

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:00 AM

One Can Hardly Imagine Leak From Wuhan Institute of Virology - Russian Expert in WHO Team

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Vladimir Dedkov, the Russian expert in the World Health Organization's (WHO) mission to study the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak, told Sputnik on Thursday that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is well-equipped and one can hardly imagine a leak from it.

The team of WHO experts arrived in Wuhan on January 14 to investigate the origins of COVID-19, as the world's first cluster of infected patients were detected in the city in December 2019. The WHO team only began fieldwork last week, after completing two weeks of quarantine upon arrival.

"Of course, it was important for our mission to visit this facility, talk to our colleagues and see how everything is organized there.

It is well-organized. I do not know who criticized them, the laboratory is perfectly equipped, It is hard for me to imagine that something could have leaked from there," Dedkov said.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology became a focal point of the WHO team's mission in China after a number of conspiracy theories suggested that the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, may have leaked from the secretive lab where thousands of coronavirus samples were collected and stored.

Related Topics

World Russia China Visit Wuhan Vladimir Putin January May December 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

7 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

7 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

7 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

8 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.