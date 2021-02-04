One Can Hardly Imagine Leak From Wuhan Institute of Virology - Russian Expert in WHO Team

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Vladimir Dedkov, the Russian expert in the World Health Organization's (WHO) mission to study the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak, told Sputnik on Thursday that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is well-equipped and one can hardly imagine a leak from it.

The team of WHO experts arrived in Wuhan on January 14 to investigate the origins of COVID-19, as the world's first cluster of infected patients were detected in the city in December 2019. The WHO team only began fieldwork last week, after completing two weeks of quarantine upon arrival.

"Of course, it was important for our mission to visit this facility, talk to our colleagues and see how everything is organized there.

It is well-organized. I do not know who criticized them, the laboratory is perfectly equipped, It is hard for me to imagine that something could have leaked from there," Dedkov said.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology became a focal point of the WHO team's mission in China after a number of conspiracy theories suggested that the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, may have leaked from the secretive lab where thousands of coronavirus samples were collected and stored.