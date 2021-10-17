One Canadian Listed Among Kidnapped US Missionaries in Haiti - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) One Canadian citizen was listed among the 16 US missionaries who were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in Latramblay, a town bordering Ganthier and Croix-des-Bouquets in the west of Haiti, Haiti24 reported on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the US Department of State said it was aware of reports that up to 17 American Christian missionaries and their families were kidnapped in Haiti.

The group of missionaries, including children, was reportedly returning from an orphanage in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Saturday when they were snatched by the gang.

A source that spoke to Haiti24 revealed that the gang descended down to road number 8 which is headed to the border connecting Haiti with the Dominican Republic.