UrduPoint.com

One Canadian Listed Among Kidnapped US Missionaries In Haiti - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

One Canadian Listed Among Kidnapped US Missionaries in Haiti - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) One Canadian citizen was listed among the 16 US missionaries who were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in Latramblay, a town bordering Ganthier and Croix-des-Bouquets in the west of Haiti, Haiti24 reported on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the US Department of State said it was aware of reports that up to 17 American Christian missionaries and their families were kidnapped in Haiti.

The group of missionaries, including children, was reportedly returning from an orphanage in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Saturday when they were snatched by the gang.

A source that spoke to Haiti24 revealed that the gang descended down to road number 8 which is headed to the border connecting Haiti with the Dominican Republic.

Related Topics

Road Port-au-Prince Dominican Republic Haiti Border Sunday Christian From

Recent Stories

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

1 hour ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

1 hour ago
 World Food Day raises awareness of importance of f ..

World Food Day raises awareness of importance of food and agriculture: FAO Chief ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.