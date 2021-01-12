One Case of Adverse Reaction to Pfizer Vaccine Detected in France - Health Minister

One case of an allergic side reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech was recorded in France, Health Minister Olivier Verand said on Tuesday, adding that there were no serious consequences

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) One case of an allergic side reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech was recorded in France, Health Minister Olivier Verand said on Tuesday, adding that there were no serious consequences.

The vaccination campaign in France began on December 27.

On January 8, France also approved use of a vaccine produced by the US company, Moderna, in addition to using a vaccine co-produced by the US company Pfizer and the German BioNTech.

"We have one case of an allergic side effect in our country, which corresponds to the side effects recorded abroad," Veran said at the meeting of the Social Affairs Commission of the National Assembly.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in France, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 68,000 died. By the end of January, the French authorities expect to vaccinate about a million people.