One Child, 7 Adults Killed in Fire in Residential Building in Urals - Emergencies Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) One child and seven adults died in a fire in a residential building in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, a spokesman for regional emergencies services told Sputnik.

Earlier reports said that early on January 12, a fire was reported on Rassvetnaya Street.

At the time of the arrival of the firefighters, an apartment on the second floor was on fire, there was dense smoke. Rescuers immediately began to evacuate residents. A total of 90 people were evacuated. Nine items of special equipment and 30 personnel were involved in the effort to extinguish the fire.

"Preliminarily, eight people died, including one child," the spokesman said.