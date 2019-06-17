MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) One child died and seven people were injured on Sunday as a result of a car accident in Russia's southern Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia's General Administration for Traffic Safety's regional branch said.

According to the agency, the car accident took place near the town of Birsk at 7:00 p.

m. (14:00 GMT) when a Volkswagen Polo collided with a Skoda Fabia.

"The 11-year-old passenger of the Volkswagen died in the hospital," the agency said.

The other passengers from the two cars, including two other children, were transferred to the hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is taking place at the scene.