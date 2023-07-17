One Child Injured in Accident on Crimean Bridge - Operational Headquarters

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) One child was injured in the accident on the Crimean Bridge that resulted in traffic getting suspended, the operational headquarters informs.

Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an accident and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge. The Russian Transport Ministry said that the support structure of the Crimean Bridge was not damaged, but there was damage to the roadway on the spans of the bridge from the side of Crimea.

"According to the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Territory, a minor was injured during an emergency on the Crimean Bridge. The preliminary diagnosis is a closed brain injury, the (child's) condition is of moderate severity. At the moment, medics in the region are preparing an air ambulance to provide all the necessary assistance; the child will be delivered to a regional medical institution," the operational headquarters said in a statement on Monday morning.