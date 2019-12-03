A child has been killed by rocket fire in a village south of Syria's city of Aleppo, and three others were injured, media reported on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A child has been killed by rocket fire in a village south of Syria's city of Aleppo, and three others were injured, media reported on Tuesday.

"The child died as a result of a rocket launched by militants in the village of Vadihi, south of Aleppo," the Syria TV state-run broadcaster said.

According to the media outlet, the deceased child's mother and two brothers were injured as a result of the attack.

Militants operating in Aleppo's neighborhoods often shell Syria's once most populous city, prompting response attacks by the country's armed forces.