One Child Killed Or Wounded Every Hour In Sudan's 100-day-old War: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 07:58 PM

One Sudanese child has been killed or wounded every hour on average during the country's brutal war that has now raged for 100 days, the UN children's agency said Monday

Wad Madani, Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :

The army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary forces of Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have been locked into a battle to "win or die" since April 15.

UNICEF said it had documented "2,500 severe violations of children's rights -- an average of at least one an hour" since the fighting began.

The agency said at least 435 children had been killed and 2,025 injured, but added that the true figure was likely far higher.

