One Civilian, 3 Injured in Mine Blast in Northeastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) One civilian was killed and three others were injured in a mine blast in Syria's northeastern Raqqa province, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that a child was killed and one more was injured in a mine blast in Syrian Al Hasakah province.

According to Al-Watan newspaper, the incident occurred in Huweijat Chanan village to the east of Raqqa city.

The Syrian army's engineering units are currently carrying out a large-scale mine clearing operation in the areas retaken from terrorists.

As of June 23, over 2,231 hectares (5.5 acres) of the territory have been cleared and more than 22,900 explosive devices defused.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. The government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire.