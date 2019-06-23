UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Civilian, 3 Injured In Mine Blast In Northeastern Syria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 07:20 PM

One Civilian, 3 Injured in Mine Blast in Northeastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) One civilian was killed and three others were injured in a mine blast in Syria's northeastern Raqqa province, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that a child was killed and one more was injured in a mine blast in Syrian Al Hasakah province.

According to Al-Watan newspaper, the incident occurred in Huweijat Chanan village to the east of Raqqa city.

The Syrian army's engineering units are currently carrying out a large-scale mine clearing operation in the areas retaken from terrorists.

As of June 23, over 2,231 hectares (5.5 acres) of the territory have been cleared and more than 22,900 explosive devices defused.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. The government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Army Syria Iran Russia Turkey Al Hasakah June Media From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Global Prosperity Initiative reaffirms commitment ..

22 minutes ago

OIE recommends ADAFSA study to veterinary laborato ..

22 minutes ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.