One civilian was killed and 54 others, including four children, were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, the DPR People's Militia said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) One civilian was killed and 54 others, including four children, were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, the DPR People's Militia said on Saturday.

"As a result of the Ukrainian aggression, one civilian was killed, 54, including four children, were injured," the people's militia said.

The DPR authorities added that 11 DPR settlements came under fire over the past 24 hours.

In turn, Ukrainian troops lost more than 60 soldiers and military equipment over the past 24 hours, the DPR people's militia noted.

"Over the past 24 hours, our military destroyed 64 nationalists, 21 firing points, two tanks, command vehicle and one armored vehicle, captured one infantry fighting vehicle, a ZU-30 anti-aircraft autocannon and two armored personnel carriers," the people's militia said.

The DPR authorities also said that 16 Ukrainian soldiers had laid down their arms and defected to the DPR side.