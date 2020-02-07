UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Civilian Injured After Car Bomb Goes Off In Central Damascus - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:59 AM

One Civilian Injured After Car Bomb Goes Off in Central Damascus - Reports

A car bomb has detonated in central Damascus and injured one civilian, Sham FM reported on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A car bomb has detonated in central Damascus and injured one civilian, Sham FM reported on Friday.

According to the Syrian radio station, the blast took place in the central district of Fakhama.

Meanwhile, a Damascus police source told al-Watan newspaper that the explosion happened on Khalid Ibn Walid street, next to which is one of the city's largest food markets.

Now that the Syrian government has retaken most areas of the country previously held by terrorists, life in the capital has been getting back to normal. However, Damascus is still rocked by bomb blasts from time to time.

Related Topics

Injured Police Syria Damascus Car Market From Government

Recent Stories

Former puppet CM's could be jailed for 3 month wit ..

1 minute ago

NBA: Results and standings

1 minute ago

Shrimp farming training workshop held in bahawalpu ..

1 minute ago

Govt land evacuated from land mafia in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in bahawalpur

8 minutes ago

Chilled, dry weather expected in most parts of cou ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.