One Civilian Injured After Car Bomb Goes Off in Central Damascus - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A car bomb has detonated in central Damascus and injured one civilian, Sham FM reported on Friday.

According to the Syrian radio station, the blast took place in the central district of Fakhama.

Meanwhile, a Damascus police source told al-Watan newspaper that the explosion happened on Khalid Ibn Walid street, next to which is one of the city's largest food markets.

Now that the Syrian government has retaken most areas of the country previously held by terrorists, life in the capital has been getting back to normal. However, Damascus is still rocked by bomb blasts from time to time.