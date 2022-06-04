One Civilian Injured in Russian Village After Ukrainian Shelling - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Two houses caught fire and one civilian was injured in a village in the Russian Bryansk region after a shelling by Ukrainian troops, local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Saturday.

"Today, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the village of Sluchevsk in Pogarsky district.

As a result of the shelling, two houses caught fire. There is a victim among the residents ” a man received a slight shrapnel wound," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The governor added that the victim was taken to the Pogar Central District Hospital and received medical treatment. Emergency services are currently working on the scene.