One civilian was killed and 10 others injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southeastern Khost province, the provincial police said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) One civilian was killed and 10 others injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southeastern Khost province, the provincial police said on Tuesday.

According to the Khost police chief, the bomb blast took place at 10.

20 a.m. local time (05:50 GMT).

"One was martyred and 10 other civilians were wounded in Sabarau district of Khost province," the Khost police headquarters said in a statement.

The police also slammed terrorists for having no respect for civilian lives.