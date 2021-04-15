UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Civilian Killed, 12 Others Injured In Explosion In Iraq's Baghdad - Security Service

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

One Civilian Killed, 12 Others Injured in Explosion in Iraq's Baghdad - Security Service

MOSCOW/BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) At least one civilian was killed and 12 others were injured as a result of an explosion in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Security Media Cell, a service that provides data on security incidents in the country, said on Thursday.

The blast took place at a market in Baghdad's eastern area of Habibiya, the service said in a statement, cited by the official INA news agency.

According to the service, further details on the incident will be provided later.

Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that the explosion occurred in the Iraqi capital and resulted in a number of casualties.

Related Topics

Injured Baghdad Market Media

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

28 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

43 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

43 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

47 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

27 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.