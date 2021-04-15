MOSCOW/BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) At least one civilian was killed and 12 others were injured as a result of an explosion in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Security Media Cell, a service that provides data on security incidents in the country, said on Thursday.

The blast took place at a market in Baghdad's eastern area of Habibiya, the service said in a statement, cited by the official INA news agency.

According to the service, further details on the incident will be provided later.

Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that the explosion occurred in the Iraqi capital and resulted in a number of casualties.