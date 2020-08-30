UrduPoint.com
One Civilian Killed, 15 Injured In Mine Explosion In Western Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) At least one civilian was killed and 15 others were injured as a result of a mine explosion in the village of Al-Hamraa in Syria's western province of Hama, national media reported on Sunday.

According to the Sham FM radio broadcaster, 15 civilians sustained various injuries due to the explosion of a landmine that some armed groups left in an agricultural workshop at farms in the village in northeastern Hama.

Syria has been mired in conflict for almost a decade, with numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian Arab Army and other forces loyal to the government of President Bashar Assad.

By 2016, terrorist forces were significantly subdued and the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors. The Syrian army has since been conducting operations to detect and defuse explosive devices across the country.

