One Civilian Killed, 3 Others Injured by Bomb Blast in Northwestern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) A bomb blast killed one civilian and wounded three others in Afghanistan's northwestern Balkh province, the chief provincial police spokesman said.

"The explosion occurred in the area of Mazari Sharif.

One civilian was killed and three others are injured," Adil Shah Adil said in a statement for press, issued on Saturday.

Afghanistan has been suffering from violence by the Taliban and various militant and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia), that operate there.