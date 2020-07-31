UrduPoint.com
One Civilian Killed, 5 Others Injured In Shelling In Afghanistan's East - Witnesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:34 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) One civilian was killed and five others injured in a shelling in Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province on the night of the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday, local residents told Sputnik on Friday.

The shelling targeted the Shamran village and took place at around 1 a.

m. local time (20:30 GMT). All the victims are members of one family, there are women and children among those injured, locals specified.

It is not clear yet if the shelling was conducted by the Taliban movement.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

