One Civilian Killed In Drone Attack On Turkish Base In Iraq - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 02:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) A Turkish military base in northern Iraq has been attacked using at least one explosive-laden drone; one Iraqi citizen was killed as a result, Shafaq News reports.

A source told the Iraqi news agency late on Saturday that the killed civilian worked at the Zelikan military base, located in Nineveh Governorate.

"This is the first UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack on the Turkish base," the source said.

The base, which houses Turkish troops, was attacked using one explosive-laden (UAV), a source told Shafaq.

A group known as "Ahrar Sinjar" (The Freemen of Sinjar) claimed responsibility for the attack. Shafaq cited an Ahrar Sinjar spokesperson as saying that the group deployed two drones in the attack, causing human losses and material damage.

Turkey is conducting a military operation in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned by Turkey. The Iraqi presidential office has stated that the Turkish operation undermines the country's national security.

