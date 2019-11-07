(@imziishan)

Militants have shelled several districts of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, national media reported, adding that one civilian was killed and several others were injured in the attack

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Militants have shelled several districts of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, national media reported, adding that one civilian was killed and several others were injured in the attack.

The Sham FM broadcaster reported that the civilian was killed as a projectile hit as-Siddik mosque located in the district of Jamiliya on Wednesday, while several civilians were injured as another projectile hit the Seyf ad-Daulya district in the west of the city on the same day.

Two other projectiles reportedly fell in the Nile Street area and the Suryan district.

The militants also shelled several other areas in the west of the city, causing significant damage to local infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the state-run Ikhbariya TV channel reported that the Syrian military responded to the shelling by attacking the militants' targets in the Lirmun area in northern Aleppo.

Militants operating in Aleppo's neighborhoods often shell Syria's once most populous city, prompting response attacks by the country's Armed Forces.