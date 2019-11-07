UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Civilian Killed In Militant Shelling Of Syria's Northwestern City Of Aleppo - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:09 PM

One Civilian Killed in Militant Shelling of Syria's Northwestern City of Aleppo - Reports

Militants have shelled several districts of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, national media reported, adding that one civilian was killed and several others were injured in the attack

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Militants have shelled several districts of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, national media reported, adding that one civilian was killed and several others were injured in the attack.

The Sham FM broadcaster reported that the civilian was killed as a projectile hit as-Siddik mosque located in the district of Jamiliya on Wednesday, while several civilians were injured as another projectile hit the Seyf ad-Daulya district in the west of the city on the same day.

Two other projectiles reportedly fell in the Nile Street area and the Suryan district.

The militants also shelled several other areas in the west of the city, causing significant damage to local infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the state-run Ikhbariya TV channel reported that the Syrian military responded to the shelling by attacking the militants' targets in the Lirmun area in northern Aleppo.

Militants operating in Aleppo's neighborhoods often shell Syria's once most populous city, prompting response attacks by the country's Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Syria Aleppo Same Mosque Media TV

Recent Stories

Deployment of US Troops in Northern Syria Jeopardi ..

9 minutes ago

32MP In-Display Selfie? Is Infinix surprising us a ..

18 minutes ago

Health care reforms in country to bring fruitful r ..

30 minutes ago

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition figure

40 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up with Toyota brisk earnings

50 minutes ago

Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow plant: o ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.