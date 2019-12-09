UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Civilian Killed, One Child Injured By Attacks In Syria's Hama Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 03:10 AM

One Civilian Killed, One Child Injured by Attacks in Syria's Hama Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) One civilian was killed and one child was injured as a result of terrorists' rocket attacks in the Syrian province of Hama, media reported.

According to the SANA news agency, terrorists fired several rockets at residential houses in al-Aziziya village, leaving one person dead and one more injured as well as causing material damage.

Another attack, which was staged by militants deployed to the province of Idlib, took place in the city of As Suqaylabiyah. The incident caused some material damage but left no people killed or injured.

The Syrian government troops have reportedly opened fire in response to the attacks, killing several militants.

The situation in war-torn Syria remains unstable despite the de-escalation efforts made by the Syrian government, guarantors of the ceasefire - Russia, Turkey and Iran - as well as various international organizations.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Militants Syria Iran Russia Turkey Idlib Media Government

Recent Stories

Finland&#039;s Independence Day celebrated in Abu ..

3 hours ago

12th Arab Strategy Forum to kick off tomorrow

3 hours ago

First International Youth Forum concludes in Abu D ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

6 hours ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.