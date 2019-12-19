UrduPoint.com
One Civilian Killed, Two Injured In Bomb Explosion In Kabul - Interior Ministry Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:06 PM

One Civilian Killed, Two Injured in Bomb Explosion in Kabul - Interior Ministry Spokesman

One civilian was killed and two others were injured in a bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) One civilian was killed and two others were injured in a bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"The blast happened [at] around 9.40 a.m. [05:10 GMT] in Paghman district, one civilian was killed and two others injured when a magnetic bomb exploded," the spokesman said.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

