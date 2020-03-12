One COVID-19 Patient in Moscow Region Flew Transit Through Austria - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) One of the three patients who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moscow region flew from Italy through Austria, the press service of a regional health office said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian crisis center for coronavirus measures registered eight new cases of the coronavirus disease, all in Moscow or the Moscow region, and said that the country would suspend air travel between some cities in France, Spain, Germany and Italy beginning on Friday.

"Two residents of the Moscow region who returned from Italy � one of them was flying in transit through Austria � were confirmed to have coronavirus after a series of lab tests.

The patients were placed in isolated boxes in the infectious disease departments of hospitals. The condition of all patients is satisfactory," the health office said in a statement.

The authorities also said that a full range of diagnostic and treatment measures was taken with regard to the patients, and the people they had been in contact with were identified, quarantined and taken under medical supervision with mandatory lab tests for the infection.

The World Health Organization has classified the COVID-19 spread as a pandemic. The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease in Russia currently stands at 28.